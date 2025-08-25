China's coal power generation hits record levels amid clean-energy boom

China 's coal power generation has witnessed a significant increase in the first half of this year, according to a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM). This comes even as the country added record levels of clean energy capacity during the same period. The surge in coal power poses a challenge to China's goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030.

Energy mix Record levels of coal power capacity added Coal has been a major source of energy in China for years. However, its share in the country's power generation has decreased from three-quarters in 2016 to about half now. In the first six months of this year alone, China added 21GW of coal power capacity, the highest first-half total since 2016. The country also began or restarted construction on coal projects totaling an additional 46GW during this period.

Expansion Proposed new and revived coal projects Along with the construction of existing projects, China also launched another 75GW of proposed new and revived coal power projects. This expansion threatens to entrench coal's role in China's energy mix and keep emissions at a high plateau for years to come. Christine Shearer, a research analyst at GEM, said "coal power development in China... shows no sign of easing."

Renewable surge Rapid growth in renewable power generation Despite the coal boom, China's renewable power generation is growing rapidly. The country installed a record 212GW of solar capacity in the first half of this year, more than the total solar power installed in the US until the end of 2024. China is on track to install enough clean power from solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro by 2025 to meet Germany and Britain's entire electricity demand combined.