Godrej Properties's stock jumps 2% on impressive growth numbers
Godrej Properties's stock jumped 2% on Monday, hitting ₹2,094.
The boost comes as the real estate company posted impressive growth numbers, catching the eye of investors.
Godrej Properties's revenue and net profit for FY25
For the June 2025 quarter, Godrej Properties reported ₹434.56 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹625.59 crore—up from the quarter ended June 2024 (₹580.60 crore net profit).
Looking at the full year, revenue soared from ₹3,035.62 crore in FY24 to ₹4,922.84 crore in FY25, while net profit more than doubled to ₹1,507.83 crore compared to ₹719.32 crore last year.