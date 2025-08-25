Godrej Properties's stock jumps 2% on impressive growth numbers

Godrej Properties's revenue and net profit for FY25

For the June 2025 quarter, Godrej Properties reported ₹434.56 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹625.59 crore—up from the quarter ended June 2024 (₹580.60 crore net profit).

Looking at the full year, revenue soared from ₹3,035.62 crore in FY24 to ₹4,922.84 crore in FY25, while net profit more than doubled to ₹1,507.83 crore compared to ₹719.32 crore last year.