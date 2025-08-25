Mangal Electrical IPO allotment is out: Here's how to check
Mangal Electrical Industries's IPO was a hot ticket—oversubscribed almost 10 times between August 20 and 22, 2025.
Non-Institutional Investors showed the most enthusiasm (nearly 20x), while QIBs and retail investors followed with strong interest.
Allotment is now finalized.
What does Mangal Electrical do?
Based in Jaipur since 2008, Mangal Electrical makes transformers and key electrical parts like CRGO slit coils and amorphous cores.
They also trade specialized coils and handle EPC projects for substations.
The company holds major certifications (NABL, PGCIL, ISO) and supplies both government utilities and private power producers across India—and even exports abroad.
Listing on August 28
To check if you got shares, head to the BSE website or Bigshare Services with your application details.
Shares should hit your demat by August 26, with refunds processed at the same time.
Mark your calendar: listing goes live on BSE and NSE on August 28, 2025.