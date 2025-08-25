Mangal Electrical IPO allotment is out: Here's how to check

Based in Jaipur since 2008, Mangal Electrical makes transformers and key electrical parts like CRGO slit coils and amorphous cores. They also trade specialized coils and handle EPC projects for substations. The company holds major certifications (NABL, PGCIL, ISO) and supplies both government utilities and private power producers across India—and even exports abroad.

Listing on August 28

To check if you got shares, head to the BSE website or Bigshare Services with your application details.

Shares should hit your demat by August 26, with refunds processed at the same time.

Mark your calendar: listing goes live on BSE and NSE on August 28, 2025.