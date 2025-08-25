Next Article
OYO gears up for IPO, eyes $8B valuation
OYO is getting ready to go public and is planning to file its IPO papers in November.
The company is aiming for a $7-8 billion valuation, with shares potentially priced around ₹70 each, according to valuation guidance.
This big step comes as OYO's finances have been looking stronger lately.
SoftBank leads the charge as OYO preps for IPO
SoftBank, a major investor in OYO, has engaged with banks like Axis, Citi, and Goldman Sachs to gage market vibes before the IPO. The board will meet soon to lock in final plans.
On top of that, OYO is working on a fresh brand identity and may launch a new app for its premium and mid-market to premium company-serviced hotels—part of its push to level up both in India and globally.