OYO gears up for IPO, eyes $8B valuation

SoftBank leads the charge as OYO preps for IPO

SoftBank, a major investor in OYO, has engaged with banks like Axis, Citi, and Goldman Sachs to gage market vibes before the IPO. The board will meet soon to lock in final plans.

On top of that, OYO is working on a fresh brand identity and may launch a new app for its premium and mid-market to premium company-serviced hotels—part of its push to level up both in India and globally.