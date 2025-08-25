Nykaa's parent company hits 52-week high: What's the buzz

Stellar financials for Nykaa

Nykaa's annual revenue has shot up from ₹2,440.90 crore in FY21 to ₹7,949.82 crore in FY25.

For the June 2025 quarter alone, revenue hit ₹2,154.94 crore with a net profit of ₹73.70 crore for the year and ₹24.47 crore for the quarter.

Its earnings per share climbed to ₹0.23 in FY25 and a high P/E ratio of 526 shows investors are feeling confident about Nykaa's future momentum.