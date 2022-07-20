Entertainment

Tollywood shootings to stop from August 1? Dil Raju clarifies

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 20, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

It was recently reported that the production of Telugu films would be stalled from August 1.

A couple of days back, it was reported the Telugu film producers were contemplating stalling the shooting of movies from August 1 to "restructure the industry." It was reported that the production costs had increased by several folds but revenues from cinema halls had slid owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Telugu producer Dil Raju has spoken on the issue. Here's what he said.

A number of Telugu films are currently being shot.

This includes GodFather, Bhola Shankar, Agent, and mega budgeters like Salaar.

If the shootings of these films were stalled, it would obviously delay the films' release.

The industry took a toll in the past two years owing to the pandemic.

So, the delay in upcoming projects' releases may further affect the industry.

Quote 'Tollywood directors have not upgraded to meet expectations of cinephiles'

Raju said that the thinking pattern of audiences has changed after the pandemic as they got to watch more international titles. And, regional films are not meeting their expectations. "We are holding discussions on various issues for the survival of the Telugu film industry," he said. "However, directors have not upgraded to meet the expectations of cinema lovers," he further added.

Trend Except for 'RRR,' 'KGF,' revenues have fallen to 'abysmal low'

Another producer, told anonymously to the news agency PTI, said, "Theatrical revenues, except for blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and [a] few other projects, have fallen to an abysmal low of 20%. This has hit the industry hard," he said. "Everyone is now worried about the sustainability of the industry in such a scenario," the producer further added.

Decision Producers took a solid decision about OTT premieres, too

The producers have also reportedly taken a major decision not to release any new movie on OTT platforms for 10 weeks after the theatrical release. "Now, even movies of big stars are making it to the OTT within three weeks." "This is further contributing to the drop in theatrical revenues," the producer quoted above further pointed out in anonymity.