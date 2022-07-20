Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Deepika Padukone's pay graph through the years

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 20, 2022

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. She entered showbiz as a model and eventually turned into an unstoppable powerhouse! Starting from her debut film Om Shanti Om in 2007, the actor has earned herself a notable spot in both Bollywood and Hollywood now. Let's take a look at how Padukone's pay graph has risen over the years.

Salary Padukone charges Rs. 15cr to Rs. 30cr for each film

According to Forbes, Padukone was sixth on the list of the world's highest-paid actors in 2016. She was also reportedly the highest-paid Bollywood actor during that year. As of 2022, her net worth is reported to be around Rs. 314cr. TOI reported that the actor charges anything between Rs. 15cr to Rs. 30cr for a film, depending on the onscreen time.

Debut She didn't charge anything for her debut film with SRK

In an old interview, the actor revealed that she was paid Rs. 2,000 as her first salary, which she gave to her father for investment. Interestingly, Padukone did not charge a single penny for her debut film Om Shanti Om, despite it being a huge success and earning Rs. 79.50cr. For her, starring alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan itself was a huge deal.

Earnings Padukone was paid more than Ranveer, Shahid for 'Padmaavat'

One of Padukone's most notable performances was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat. Padukone was the female lead of the film, whereas Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor were the male leads. According to Hindustan Times, Padukone was paid much more than her male co-stars in the flick. She was reportedly paid Rs. 13cr, while Singh and Kapoor were paid around Rs. 10cr each.

Hollywood She starred in 'xXx' alongside Vin Diesel

Apart from Padmaavat, the actor has also appeared in many other hit films like Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Piku, and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage alongside Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, to name a few. Bhansali's period drama Bajirao Mastani and xXx were among her popular films, after which Padukone reportedly hiked her fee for each movie from Rs. 12cr to Rs. 15cr.

Endorsements All about Padukone's endorsements, investments

Padukone's pay scale saw an upward trajectory thanks to her investments and brand endorsements as well. She has invested in brands like Bellatrix Aerospace, Drum Foods International Pvt. Ltd, BluSmart, FrontRow, and also her fashion label named All About You. Padukone's brand investments amount to Rs. 35cr and she charges between Rs. 6cr to Rs. 8cr for every endorsement deal.