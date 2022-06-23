Entertainment

After 'Modern Love Mumbai,' Prime Video brings 'Modern Love Hyderabad'

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will hit the streamer on July 8.

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday that the Telugu version of its Modern Love anthology will premiere on July 8. Modern Love Hyderabad will have six episodes directed by four filmmakers. Prime Video had announced earlier this year that three local adaptations of the New York Times column Modern Love would be made in India. This comes after Modern Love Mumbai.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modern Love is one of the most-loved series on Prime Video. It already has a good number of fans.

And since the Mumbai edition was released and received positive feedback, many viewers are eagerly awaiting the Hyderabad chapter.

So, the streamer's announcement of the release date is attracting attention.

Also, the Chennai chapter is expected to follow soon.

Prime Video announced the premiere date on its social media space on Wednesday. Along with the announcement, the streamer also released a poster for the series. It featured a collage of eight stills from the six episodes of the anthology. The caption with the poster read, "Bringing you 6 heartfelt stories of love all the way from Hyderabad. #ModernLoveOnPrime, July 8 (sic)."

Details All you need to know about upcoming anthology

The episode titles will be My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner, Fuzzy, Purple, and Full of Thorns, Why Did She Leave Me There, What Clown Wrote This Script, About That Rustle In The Bushes, and Finding Your Penguin. While filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has helmed three episodes, the rest of the three have been directed by Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam, and Venkatesh Maha.

Cast Revathy, Suhasini Hasan will be seen in the Hyderabad chapter

The anthology has an ensemble of talented actors on board. Veteran actors Revathy and Suhasini Hasan will be seen in two different episodes playing pivotal roles. Young acclaimed actors including Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritu Varma are also a part of the anthology. Elahe Hiptoola has produced the Hyderabad chapter under the banner of SIC Productions, with Kukunoor as the showrunner.