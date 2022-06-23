Entertainment

'Doctor Strange 2': How much did Benedict Cumberbatch, others charge?

'Doctor Strange 2': How much did Benedict Cumberbatch, others charge?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 23, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Here's how much the cast of 'Doctor Strange 2' was paid. (Photo credit: Marvel)

After taking the box office by storm, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. Ever since its release on May 6, the Marvel film has seen a successful run across domestic and international markets. This brings us to the question—how much did the cast members charge for the film? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Sam Raimi directorial featured actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez in prominent roles.

The film reportedly grossed $911M worldwide, making it one of the highest-earning films of 2022.

Doctor Strange 2 was also reportedly the fourth biggest opening weekend Hollywood film at the Indian box office after it bagged Rs. 27.5cr on Day 1.

Information Here's how much Cumberbatch earned

The main star of the show, Cumberbatch who essayed the role of Doctor Stephen Strange, received a handsome sum. According to an industry insider named Matt Belloni, Cumberbatch reportedly charged a whopping $7.5M (Rs. 53.5cr). This figure doesn't involve the bonuses earned from the box office earnings and the OTT viewing which is expected to push the price tag further up.

Information Olsen, other cast members charged this much

As for the other cast members of the film, Olsen who appeared as Wanda aka Scarlet Witch had reportedly charged Rs. 9.5cr for the film. Notably, she was the lead star of a separate Disney+ Hotstar series called WandaVision. In addition to this, Ejiofor who appeared as Karl Mordo charged Rs. 4.5cr, while Wong, the librarian-turned-Sorcerer Supreme charged Rs. 3.8cr for his appearance.

Details How much did McAdams make as Christine Palmer?

Lastly, joining the cast was the new member Gomez who appeared as America Chavez aka Ms. America. She charged Rs. 2.4cr to portray the interdimensional superhero. Michael Stulberg reprising his role as Nicodemus West charged Rs. 3cr, whereas McAdams (Christine Palmer) reportedly charged Rs. 2cr. Doctor Strange 2 narrates Strange's journey to different realities and dimensions of the Multiverse to stop an evil force.