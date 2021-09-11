'RRR' delayed again, makers unsure about fresh release date

The magnum opus was scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13

The release of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's ambitious movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) has been postponed as theaters remain closed in many parts of the country and world territories. Directed by Rajamouli, the Telugu-language film is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century, featuring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and NT Rama Rao Jr. as Kumaram Bheem.

Information

'RRR' was scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13

The makers completed the shooting of RRR by August end and had earlier said that the post-production work was moving at a brisk pace. The magnum opus was scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13.

Release

Release postponed till cinema markets reopen worldwide: Makers

In a social media post on Saturday on the official Twitter page of RRR, the makers announced that even though the post-production is almost complete, the release of the movie has been postponed till cinema markets are "up and running" across the world. "Post-production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October 21," the tweet read.

Cannot announce a new date with theaters indefinitely closed: Makers

"But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theaters indefinitely closed," the tweet read. "We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running," the tweet further read.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

Theater industry

Theaters are reopening in several states of the country

The film exhibition sector, which was severely impacted due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, is slowly getting back on its feet with theaters reopening in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Some states such as Maharashtra haven't yet consented, but Delhi has allowed theaters to function at 50 percent capacity.

Shooting

Film's shoot was affected twice due to the pandemic

The principal photography of RRR commenced in November 2018. The shooting of the period-action movie was affected twice owing to the pandemic that hit India in March 2020 and then in May this year due to the second wave of COVID-19. The film, which also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, is produced by DVV Entertainments.