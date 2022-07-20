Entertainment

'Lightyear' to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 3

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 20, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

'Lightyear' hit the theaters on June 17.

Animated Pixar movie Lightyear starring Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, and Uzo Aduba will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 3. The film had a theatrical release on June 17. On the OTT platform, the film will be available in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The news was announced by the movie's official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The animated sci-fi adventure drama narrated the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the action figure character in Toy Story.

Tim Allen had voiced Lightyear in all four Toy Story movies.

The new film received positive responses from fans and critics alike and had a fair run at the box office.

So, the announcement about its OTT debut is exciting.

Announcement 'They're back to finish the mission'

Announcing the news about its OTT debut, the makers of the film shared a tweet with a poster. The caption read: "They're back to finish the mission. Check out our epic duo Buzz and Sox in Lightyear, streaming only on Disney Plus [on] August 3." Fans took to the comments section and shared their excitement to watch the film on OTT.

Director's quote 'Want to share it with as many people as possible'

Director Angus MacLane said in a statement that the film looks amazing on the big screen, but they are also excited to bring it to the OTT platform. "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible," the filmmaker said on Wednesday.

Details Film's theatrical premiere was banned in several countries

Various Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, had banned the film for including a same-sex kiss. The scene, involving the female character Hawthorne and her partner, was originally cut from the film to have it premiered in the aforementioned countries. However, after Pixar LGBTQ+ employees and their allies staged a protest, the scene was reinstated.