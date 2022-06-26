Entertainment

OTT release details of 'Vikram' to 'Koffee With Karan'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 26, 2022

OTT release details of 'Anek' to 'Vikram'.

The OTT space is booming! 2022 has given us some of the biggest hit films that ruled the box office. From the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Marvel's incredibly popular film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many new films made their OTT debut recently. However, some other big releases and exciting shows will be making their OTT debut soon! Take a look.

#1 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana's action thriller Anek had its theatrical release on May 27. The film helmed by Anubhav Sinha saw Khurrana essay the role of an undercover cop who sets out on a mission to bring peace to Northeast India. Although it didn't do too well at the box office, it managed to bag Rs. 8.15cr. Anek will land on Netflix on Sunday (June 26).

#2 'Vikram'

Superstar Kamal Haasan marked his comeback to the big screens with Vikram. Releasing on June 3, the film achieved global success, enjoying a long run at the box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is likely to enter the Rs. 400cr club soon! Vikram will make its OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

#3 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area'

The popular Spanish series Money Heist has got its own Korean remake and spin-off/continuation. In Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), a criminal mastermind builds a plan to pull off the biggest heist in the reunified Korean Peninsula. The first six episodes, with a duration of about 60 to 80 minutes each, landed on Netflix on Friday (June 24).

#4 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'

Ranveer Singh is all geared up for his OTT debut with the upcoming series Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. Netflix India shared the trailer of the adventure-based series that will premiere on July 8. The caption read, "Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India's first interactive show drops on July 8th.@ranveersingh @beargrylls (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at Netflix India's tweet here

Ab @RanveerOfficial ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and bachao! 🥵😅#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th. pic.twitter.com/YqmhzSP51T — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 24, 2022

#5 'Koffee with Karan' S7

After a long wait, Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is set to be back for its seventh season! Johar, the host of the show, took to Twitter to announce the arrival of its new season. He recently posted, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! (sic)"

Twitter Post See the announcement here