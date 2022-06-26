Entertainment

Looking at 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast members' earnings

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 26, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Know how much the cast of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' earns.

One of the most popular shows in India is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). We have seen some stars making entries and a few exiting in the series' 14-year-long run. However, it has a huge fan base and its fans have only increased over the years. So, how much do the residents of Gokuldham Society earn? Dive in to know.

Context Why does this story matter?

TMKOC is the longest-running TV show (when considering the number of episodes) in India.

Not just that, it was also the most searched TV show (Hindi) on Amazon Fire TV device last year, so TMKOC is popular to this day.

And it goes without saying that the cast members have fans across the country.

So naturally, their salaries for the show would attract interest.

Details Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi earns the highest

The highest-paid actor on the show is obviously Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal. He reportedly takes home a whopping Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode. Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta but recently quit, was the show's second-highest-paid actor. He earned about Rs. 1 lakh per episode. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatma Ram Bhide reportedly earns Rs. 80,000 per episode.

Information Salaries of Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Shyam Pathak

Actor Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Iyer in the show charges between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 50,000 per episode. Amit Bhatt, who plays the father of Jethalal Champak Lal is paid around Rs. 70,000 to 80,000. Shyam Pathak, who plays Popat Lal charges Rs. 60,000 per episode. Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays scientist Krishnan Iyer charges Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 80,000.

Updates Recently, ex-cast member Neha Mehta complained about pending payment

The series and its actors are drawing particular interest after former cast member Neha Mehta revealed that the makers have not paid her six months' remuneration. The producers, however, dismissed her claims, alleging they reached out to her a number of times for settlement. "Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement."