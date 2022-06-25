Entertainment

Where does 'Doctor Strange 2' fit in MCU's timeline?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 25, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

Disney reveals 'Doctor Strange 2's place in MCU timeline. (Photo credit: Dolby)

After a successful run at the box office across the world, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week (June 22). Since its addition to Disney's collection of existing Marvel films, Doctor Strange 2 officially found its spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) timeline and the placement is definitely surprising! Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a break on Marvel's releases, the studio is finally getting back on track to deliver its pending releases.

Doctor Strange 2 starring Benedict Cumberbatch was one of the most-awaited MCU releases of 2022 and it was also well-received across domestic and global markets.

The actor had also made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Timeline Film takes place after 'Eternals'

The streaming platform Disney+ has a feature that slots movies based on their timelines. This feature adds a lot of perspective to films that often have overlapping timelines and interconnections. After Cumberbatch's film made its way to Disney+ Hotstar (for Indian viewers), we now know that it takes place after Eternals (2021). It is followed by Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and the latest Ms. Marvel.

Information Strange faced repercussions of incursion caused in recent 'Spider-Man' film

The events in Doctor Strange 2 take place after Strange's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In Spider-Man, Strange tampered with the boundaries of alternate realities and had to face the repercussions as he had almost caused an incursion. Apart from being held accountable for his actions, the powerful sorcerer also had to go up against Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in his titular movie.

Prediction 'Doctor Strange 2' could make way for another part

As for Sam Raimi's directorial, Doctor Strange 2 delved deeper into the life of Strange and exposed us to different sides of the Multiverse. We also saw Strange using dark magic to fight the Scarlet Witch. While the film concluded on an open-ended note, we figure that there will be another part coming up soon to further explore the story and its events.