Will 'Koffee with Karan' continue dominating charts in Episode 3?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 20, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

'Koffee with Karan' is unstoppable! (Photo credit: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Karan Johar is back to brew some more "Koffee" and how! Koffee with Karan kicked off with its seventh season which premiered on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Irrespective of churning out two episodes so far, the show has been dominating the streaming charts and has topped the ranks for two weeks in a row! Here's why the show has been making headlines.

The popular chat show Koffee with Karan is where some of the biggest celebrities appear to spill juicy details and secrets on the infamous couch.

Johar's chat show returned with its new season after a three-year gap as Season 6 aired in 2019.

The past seasons have seen A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

Statistics 'KwK' reigned list of most-viewed films, shows for two weeks

Season 7 of Koffee with Karan was inaugurated by actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Episode 2 saw actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor marking their appearances. Both episodes gained a good amount of traction which led to the show reportedly topping the list of most-viewed streaming films and shows for two weeks in a row! Will Episode 3 continue the winning streak?

Observation Johar shared hilarious teaser for Episode 3

Host Johar took to his Twitter handle to share a fun-filled teaser of Episode 3 that will be graced by actors Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Judging by the clip shared, we are sure that the next episode is going to pack a lot of hilarious moments, killer dance moves, and a generous serving of gossip! We wonder who will appear next!

Twitter Post Watch Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fun-filled teaser

Heart of gold and a dash of sexy bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @akshaykumar @Samanthaprabhu2 @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/i0tpm9l2K6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 19, 2022

Information Initially, Johar wasn't going to return with another 'KwK' season

Before the premiere of Season 7, Johar had released a trailer to announce his newest season and also subtly addressed the trolls who showed flak toward his show. Later, he revealed in the first episode that he almost didn't want to come back with another season after all the hate. Eventually, he decided, "Screw it, I'm still going to brew it!"