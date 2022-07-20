Entertainment

'More fun' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to re-release in India

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 20, 2022

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' received additional 15 minutes in extended-cut! (Photo credit: Marvel)

Looks like Spider-Man will be swinging by again, soon! Sony Pictures recently announced that the Marvel character's third outing Spider-Man: No Way Home will be re-released with additional clips that were cut out from the original version! The studio also revealed the global release dates along with the new title, which is Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version.

Why does this story matter?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters on December 17, 2021.

The film based on Marvel's character Spider-Man was portrayed by Hollywood actor Tom Holland (Uncharted).

Reportedly, the original Spider-Man: No Way Home had grossed a whopping amount of $1.89B (around Rs. 15,106cr) at the global box office.

The film was also nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2022 Oscars.

According to the latest developments around the film, The More Fun Stuff Version will add 15 minutes of new footage to the pre-existing film whose duration was 148 minutes. First screenings of the special cut will begin on September 2 in India and on September 1 in the US. It will also reportedly include a sequence with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil.

See the announcement here

Swinging soon to a theater near you! Check out the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version and save the date! 🕸 📆 pic.twitter.com/30WtpmMQ0H — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 19, 2022

All three Spider-Men will be part of extended-cut

Earlier this month, the three actors who have essayed the role of Spider-Man—Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire had teased the news about The More Fun Stuff Version making its way to the big screen targeting the Labor Day weekend. The new extended-cut version of the film will give fans new material that would include all three Spider-Men and Cox too.

Watch the trio's announcement here

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

All about original film's cast, expectations from extended-cut version

Marvel is having a great run so far this year with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version, Marvel and Sony studios can expect a significant rise in the film's lifetime box office collection. The movie co-starred Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Benedict Cumberbatch.