Oracle and Google 's parent company Alphabet have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Gemini artificial intelligence models into Oracle's cloud computing services and business applications. The deal will allow software developers to use Google's models for generating text, video, images, and audio on Oracle's cloud. This is similar to an earlier agreement Oracle had with Elon Musk's xAI in June.

Application enhancement Integration into Oracle's business applications The partnership will also see the integration of Google's models into Oracle's various applications for corporate finance, human resources, and supply chain planning. This means businesses using these apps will now have the option to use Google's advanced AI capabilities within their existing workflows. The integration is expected to enhance the functionality of Oracle's business applications by leveraging Google's cutting-edge technology.

Payment integration Payment integration for Oracle customers Oracle customers who want to use Google's AI technologies will be able to do so through the same system of Oracle cloud credits they already use for paying Oracle services. This payment integration is likely to make it easier for businesses to access and pay for these advanced AI capabilities. However, the specifics of any potential payments between the two companies as part of this deal have not been disclosed.