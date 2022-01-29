Entertainment

5 actors who almost got cast as major Marvel characters

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 29, 2022, 07:23 pm 3 min read

We could have seen very different faces essaying our favorite MCU characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has turned out to be one of the most profitable endeavors in Hollywood. Starting with Iron Man, the superhero movies have given us heart-touching moments, memorable plotlines, and some unforgivable character arcs. Many actors became synonymous with their roles and it's hard to imagine anyone else playing them. But did you know these five actors almost got into MCU?

#1 Sam Rockwell had nearly become Tony Stark

Let's begin this ride with Iron Man taken to a modern classic status by Robert Downey Jr. But there was another actor, who quite impressed makers in the shoes of Tony Stark during the audition process, and it was Sam Rockwell. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star was such a natural at sure-of-himself bantering that he was eventually cast in Iron Man 2.

#2 Can you imagine Natalie Portman as Black Widow?

Speaking of Iron Man 2, Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman could have debuted in MCU with this film. And, that too as the only female OG Avenger—Black Widow. This didn't work out though and the role finally went to a very deserving Scarlett Johansson. Portman too had her entry into this realm as Jane Foster (Thor). Soon, she'll be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

#3 John Krasinski lost on playing the role of Captain America

Not many had reached as far as The Office US star John Krasinski did in terms of landing a role in the Marvel world. He had been in the running to play Captain America for a long time before Chris Evans took up the shield. The A Quiet Place director is now heavily rumored to play Mr. Fantastic in Jon Watts' Fantastic Four.

#4 Joaquin Phoenix could have been 'Sorcerer Supreme' Doctor Strange

Next up, we have another highly capable actor who had been considered for a major superhero role for a long time before getting rejected. Joaquin Phoenix was highly probable to play Doctor Strange onscreen, one of the most pivotal characters in the MCU. But all worked out well as Benedict Cumberbatch slipped on the Sorcerer Supreme's suit and Phoenix successfully embodied DC antihero Joker.

#5 What would have been Saoirse Ronan's Scarlet Witch arc?

Lastly, we have Little Women actor Saoirse Ronan. Industry rumors suggest Avengers helmer, Joss Whedon, had written Scarlet Witch's character keeping then-teenager Ronan in mind. The Lady Bird star had even expressed glee over such rumors, showing interest in the role but ended up reportedly refusing it. Ultimately, the part went to Elizabeth Olsen and the rest, as they say, is history.