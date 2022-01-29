Entertainment

Jason Momoa formally enters 'Fast & Furious' universe

Jason Momoa formally enters 'Fast & Furious' universe

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 29, 2022, 05:52 pm 2 min read

'Fast & Furious 10' team welcomed Jason Momoa onboard

The Fast & Furious family is expanding! According to the latest announcement from the Fast Saga on social media, actor Jason Momoa will now be part of Fast & Furious 10. A properly suited Momoa was featured in the announcement poster. Backed by Universal Pictures, the 10th installment in the popular film franchise is slated to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, for now.

Details 'Aquaman' star could play one of the villains

Twitter Post 'The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger'

Cast Charlize Theron is expected to be back for 'F&F 10'

Justin Lin, who has helmed five films in the series and returned to the franchise with 2021's F9: The Fast Saga, will be directing the 10th and 11th parts, too. The Vin Diesel-led film will also welcome back regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Sung Kang. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in The Fate of the Furious, should also be back.

Fact Other stars might join too, but not Dwayne 'Hobbs' Johnson

Notably, the main franchise of cars and racing will come to an end with the 11th film. Spinoffs such as Hobbs & Shaw can and most probably will get continued, given the huge craze behind these movies. But Dwayne Johnson, who played Luke Hobbs, is not coming back to the franchise. In the past, he said there was "no chance" of him returning.

Looking back Momoa brought in to make up for Johnson's absence?

To recall, Diesel had publicly "begged" Johnson to return to the series, after the latter's exit. Following this social media proposal, the Red Notice star called Diesel "manipulative," noting how he had already turned down the offer "in private." Speculations suggest it was after Johnson's curt refusal that makers began searching for a replacement, finally selecting Momoa. F&F 10 shooting will begin this spring.