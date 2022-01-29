Entertainment

'Rudra' trailer: Ajay Devgn battles darkness—personal and professional

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 29, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Finally, the trailer of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is here. Marking Ajay Devgn's debut in the over-the-top (OTT) space, the series is the official adaptation of Luther, a British drama series headlined by Idris Elba. The Disney+ Hotstar offering teases several gruesome crimes that take place throughout the series as Devgn's Rudra tries to come out on top. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The Singham actor had announced on Friday the trailer for Rudra will be dropped on Saturday. A new look at Rudra was given with a poster featuring a close-up shot of Devgn, semi-hidden in darkness. Sharing the poster, Devgn had written: "Criminal law todta hai aur main criminals ko [Criminals break laws and I break them]." Get ready for Devgn's new law enforcer persona!

The over-two-minute trailer begins with Rudra returning to his headquarters from a "triple murder" case. We're shown his way of investigation. Rudra seems to abide by the rulebook only during the day, after which he takes the law into his hands to punish criminals. Raashii Khanna seems to be the main antagonist. Esha Deol plays Rudra's wife and their relationship seems to be shaky.

Devgn's association with crime drama had been announced in April last year along with a motion poster. Rudra is being produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. Describing his titular character, Devgn had said it was "possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times." A few months later, actor Deol's involvement in the show was also announced.

Apart from Rudra, Devgn is booked and busy with multiple projects. If the COVID-19 situation in the country gets better soon, the Tanhaji star will appear in RRR on March 18. If not, then the film will release in late April. Around the same time, Devgn's directorial Runway 34 is slated for release. His sports drama, Maidaan, might hit theaters on June 3, 2022.