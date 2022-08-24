Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 24, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. Bachchan (79) took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 23) night to share the news with his fans and well-wishers. To recall, he had previously contracted the virus in July 2020, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. We pray for his speedy recovery.

Update Veteran requested others to get checked, too

At 11:25pm on Tuesday, the Don actor tweeted, "I have just tested Covid+...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also...[folded hands emoticon]." Fans and colleagues from the film fraternity soon flooded social media praying for his good health and timely recovery. One such admirer wrote, "You are far too precious, take care."

Twitter Post Read Bachchan's tweet here

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Looking back Actor spent over three weeks at Nanavati Hospital last time

In July 2020, when the world was trying to wrap its head around the havoc wreaked by COVID-19, the megastar was nabbed by the virus. Soon after, Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, and after spending about three weeks under doctors' care, was discharged in early August. Back then, too, prayers for his well-being and sound health were held across India.

Ramifications Shoot of 'KBC' likely to be impacted?

Bachchan has become synonymous with the long-running game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is in its 14th season this year. The new season kicked off on August 7 and airs at 9:00pm from Monday to Friday on Sony TV. Keeping in mind Big B's health condition, it's expected that KBC's shoot will likely be impacted. However, an official confirmation from the channel is awaited.

Upcoming films This year, Bachchan has a stellar lineup ahead

Bachchan, famously known as the man who doesn't sit idle even at this age, has been working on a slew of exciting projects. He has had two releases in 2022: Jhund and Runway 34. Up next, he'll be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva on September 9. He also has GoodBye and Uunchai in the pipeline, releasing on October 7 and November 11, respectively.