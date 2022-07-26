Entertainment

'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti': Who is Akanksha Puri, Mika's bride-to-be?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 26, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Bollywood singer Mika Singh's quest to find a suitable match ended with him choosing Akanksha Puri as his future bride. The final episode of Star Bharat's Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti concluded with Puri emerging as the winner after she made a wild card entry on the reality show. Here's what we know about the Aankh Marey singer's future bride.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti follows the lines of other reality matchmaking shows like Rakhi ka Swayamwar and Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega or an Indian version of The Bachelor at best.

On Monday (July 25), the final episode aired where Puri was selected as the winner.

She was pitted against co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal in the finale.

Quote Puri: 'I want to go all out this time'

After her win, Puri spoke to ETimes TV and stated that "It's been quite long since I dated someone, I am so happy I have romance in my life now which I was majorly missing." "I want to go all out this time. We definitely are a very powerful couple and we are all set to paint the town red with our love story."

Early life Puri has worked in Bollywood and South film industries

Puri and Singh are friends for over a decade and she had reportedly requested a spot on the show. On the work front, Puri is a model-actor who appeared in the Bollywood film Calendar Girls. She has also appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her father has worked as the assistant commissioner of police, while her mother is known to be a homemaker.

Previously, Puri was in a relationship with former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra who had appeared in the 13th season of the reality television show. Their relationship ended after Chhabra reportedly fell in love with his co-contestant Mahira Sharma. Puri spoke to ETimes TV about her decision and said, "I didn't take it like any other professional decision. I am proud of my decision."