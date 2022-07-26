Entertainment

'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino passes away; family, fans pay tribute

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 26, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino passed away at 83.

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino is best remembered for his role as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas and NBC's Law & Order. On Monday, the legendary actor passed away at 83 due to natural causes. He had been suffering from health issues. Sorvino is survived by his wife, children Mira, Amanda, Michael, and five grandchildren. May his soul rest in peace.

Statement Dee Dee Sorvino: 'There will never be another Paul Sorvino'

The news was announced by Sorvino's publicist Roger Neal on behalf of the late actor's wife Dee Dee Sorvino, who was with him when he died. "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," she told The Post in a statement.

Post Sorvino's daughter-actor Mira penned heart touching note for him

Sorvino's 54-year-old Oscar-winning daughter Mira penned a heartfelt note for her father on Twitter. She wrote, "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend (sic)."

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Early life The late actor made his film debut back in 1970

The Goodfellas actor started his career as an advertising copywriter for an advertising agency. He also attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy before he made his Broadway debut in the musical Bajour (1964). Six years later, he made his Hollywood debut in Carl Reiner's Where's Poppa? He also appeared in The Panic in Needle Park opposite Al Pacino in his first lead role.

Career Sorvino had over 100 acting credits

Sorvino, who had over 100 acting credits, had a liking for the roles of cops and gangsters. He was also widely recognized for them. "There are many people who think I'm actually a gangster or a mafioso, largely because of Goodfellas," he once told the Hollywood Reporter. "I suppose that's the price you pay for being effective in a role," his quote read further.