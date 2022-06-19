Technology

Snapchat+ explained: Subscription prices, features, services, and more

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 19, 2022, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Snapchat+ subscriptions should start at €4.59 (around Rs. 370) (Photo credit: TechCrunch)

Instant messaging app Snapchat is testing a paid subscription service known as Snapchat+. It will give users early access to experimental features like seeing their friend's whereabouts in the past 24 hours and custom Snapchat icons, among others. The exact nature of the service and details about its launch have not been disclosed yet. However, a one-month subscription should cost €4.59 (around Rs. 370).

Context Why does this story matter?

Snapchat is one of the world's fastest-growing messaging apps and wants to raise its revenues at the same pace.

For years, it has relied on ad money and partnerships for growth, but now asking users to pay for premium features seems more lucrative.

Snapchat is not the only one to take such steps. Apps like Twitter, Telegram, and Google Photos also offer paid subscriptions.

Details What special features might Snapchat+ offer?

According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Snapchat+ will offer many exclusive features. They will include pinning a friend as a "#1 BFF" so that you can quickly chat with them and display a badge in your profile. Users will also be able to access exclusive Snapchat icons, see their friend's whereabouts in the last 24 hours, and view how many people rewatched their stories.

Snapchat has confirmed via a statement that internal testing of a subscription service is underway. "We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters." "We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community," the company further said.

Pricing How much will the subscription cost?

Snapchat+ should cost €4.59 (roughly Rs. 370) for a one-month subscription, while a six-month plan will be priced at €24.99 (around Rs. 2,000). Finally, the one-year package will reportedly cost €45.99 (approximately Rs. 3,700). The brand might also reportedly offer a one-week free trial. Payments will be linked to the user's Google Play Store account and the service will be auto-renewed unless canceled.