Business

After adopting 'poison pill,' Twitter re-examining Elon Musk's buyout offer

After adopting 'poison pill,' Twitter re-examining Elon Musk's buyout offer

Written by Mudit Dube Apr 25, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

Twitter has already adopted 'poison pill' defense to resist Musk's hostile takeover

Twitter is re-evaluating Elon Musk's buyout proposal as fresh negotiations between the two camps are underway. The move comes after the Tesla CEO said that he had secured $46.5 billion in financing and was considering making a tender offer. Twitter's turnabout on the buyout plan is reportedly a result of Musk's private meetings with several shareholders of the company on Friday.

Background Twitter v/s Elon Musk: The story so far

Earlier this month, Musk bought 9.2% stake in Twitter for about $3 billion and was slated to join the company's board. Later, he denied joining the board and instead offered to buy Twitter in its entirety for $54.2 per share, valuing the micro-blogging platform at $43 billion. Twitter's board didn't accept the offer and instead adopted a 'poison pill' strategy to prevent hostile takeover.

What's cooking? Why is Twitter re-evaluating Musk's offer?

Twitter's board of directors recently adopted the 'poison pill' strategy that would make it harder for Musk to buy more than 15% of the company via the market. But now, after some shareholders privately met Musk last week, there is growing consensus among top stakeholders that Twitter should not let the opportunity for a deal slip away.

More money Negotiations are on to secure a better deal

According to Reuters, Musk's insistence that his buyout bid for Twitter is "best and final" has "emerged as a hurdle in the deal negotiations." Twitter is in talks with Musk to "gather more information on his ability to complete the deal, and potentially get better terms." It may explore a sale to pressurize Musk to increase his bid but nothing has been decided yet.

Legalities Twitter is also looking at some regulatory concerns

Musk has a habit of finding himself into legal troubles and Twitter is well aware of that. Alongside negotiating the buyout proposal, the micro-blogging platform is learning about any active investigations into Musk that may sour the deal. Twitter operates in several countries and it is also checking if regulators in any of the foreign markets would object to Musk owning the company.