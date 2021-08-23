Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai,' Vijay's 'Master' ruled Twitter hashtags this year

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 08:24 pm

It was Ajith Kumar vs Vijay on Twitter hashtags this year

Twitter announced the top hashtags in various categories today, on the occasion of #HashtagDay. Interestingly, Thala Ajith's Valimai was the most tweeted hashtag in India in the first half of 2021. It was followed by another Tamil superstar, Vijay's hit movie Master. Further bolstering the wide craze south movies and stars command, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata came in third. Here's more on this.

List

#AjithKumar came 4th, followed by Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65'

Notably, Twitter took into account the data recorded from January 1 to June 30 this year. And both the top positions were held by two Tamil movies. Ajith Kumar himself came on in the fourth spot, followed by Vijay's Thalapathy 65 (later titled as Beast). Another nod to the south industry was given by Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film Vakeel Saab at the 10th spot.

Twitter Post

Here's the full list; did your faves make the cut?

It's #HashtagDay so you know what that means! Here's the list of the most Tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/xuKApkk5cy — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 23, 2021

Thala Ajith's fans trended #AjithkumarVALIMAITopsTwitter today

Naturally, fans of the Billa star were elated at topping Twitter trends. They started trending the hashtag #AjithkumarVALIMAITopsTwitter today. One user noted how there was "no single update until the end of June Month still #Valimai tops in the list of (the) most tweeted hashtag in India." Another follower praised their idol for having such an online presence without any official social media handle.

Heated

Vijay and Ajith fans continued their cordial rivalry

Ajith fans took over trends today as well. The top three trends at the time of writing were about the Vivegam star. Some fan wars also broke out between Vijay and Ajith fans. One supporter of the Bigil actor said they were "waiting for final counting," suggesting Master will overtake Valimai in the overall counting at the end of the year.

Information

'Master' dropped this January, 'Valimai' is coming in 2021

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was released in the theaters in January 2021. Despite strict restrictions due to the pandemic, the movie brought out a massive crowd, raking in over Rs. 1cr at the box office in Chennai on its opening day. On the other hand, after a long wait, Valimai makers released posters and a song from the film. It'll release this year.