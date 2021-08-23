'Pave way': Kangana Ranaut books theatrical slot for 'Thalaivii'

The wait is over! 'Thalaivii' is coming to halls near you this September

Riding on the theatrical release wave kickstarted by Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, makers announced Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii's premiere date today. The biographical drama based on late J Jayalalithaa's life will be hitting the big screens worldwide on September 10. The Vijay directorial has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and Shaailesh R Singh. The much-awaited flick is being presented by ZEE Studios.

'Story of iconic personality deserves to be witnessed on big-screen'

Taking to her Instagram account, Ranaut announced her project's arrival with a new poster on Monday. The caption read: "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! (sic)"

Arvind Swami also shared the news, new poster

Arvind Swami, who is playing ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MG Ramachandran (MGR) in the biographical drama, also posted the news on social media. The new poster features three images from the life of the former CM of Tamil Nadu, when she was a film star. The words on the poster read, "Jaya's journey. Cinema se CM tak (From cinema to CM)."

The movie was given 'U' certificate for Tamil version before

The multilingual film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Back in June, the movie had bagged a "U" certificate for its Tamil release. Ranaut had shared the update, noting the certification meant one more of her projects has become eligible to entertain the entire family together. Notably, after multiple delays, the movie was set for theatrical release on April 23 this year.

Hindi version might come to Netflix post theatrical release

Apart from Ranaut and Swami, Bhagyashree, Nassar, and Madhu play pivotal parts. Earlier, it was reported that makers had received great offers from OTT portals, but they stuck with hall release. Apparently, the Hindi version of Thalaivii will come to Netflix post-theatrical run and Amazon Prime Video has bagged the rights to the other versions. It's expected more productions will trust theatrical launches again.