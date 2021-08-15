Twitter halts verification process once again to improve review process

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 07:09 pm

Twitter has temporarily halted applications for account verification to improve the application review process

Earlier this year, Twitter had announced that it had restarted accepting applications for its verification process through which Twitter accounts are given the revered blue tick. However, the microblogging platform has stopped accepting applications for blue ticks for now. Twitter hasn't said when applications will be reopened but it said that the application and review process is being improved. Here are more details.

Stop and go

Twitter restarted verifications this year after long hiatus

Earlier this year, Twitter began accepting applications for account verification after a long hiatus that lasted several years. But the process was briefly halted in May this year before it was resumed. However, now it has been halted again. The process has been put on hold after Twitter admitted to verifying several fake accounts last month that appeared to be part of a botnet.

What’s verification?

Applications submitted for verification will be reviewed, no fresh applications

For the unversed, Twitter awards a blue tick of verification to accounts belonging to political figures, celebrities, other prominent individuals, governments, companies, news companies, etc. To obtain the verification tick, the account's owner would need to submit a government-issued proof of identity to Twitter. If you've already applied, Twitter clarified that it is still reviewing pending applications, but not accepting more fresh ones.

Twitter Post

Twitter Verified announces applications aren't being accepted for some time

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.



For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

What’s changing?

Applications could be accepted again after a few weeks

Twitter didn't say whether it will be changing the criterion that is used to deem accounts verifiable or not. However, after last month's fiasco, that could be the line of action for the microblogging platform. Twitter told The Verge that it hopes to "resume rolling out applications in the next few weeks" and we hope that they stick to that timeline.

Controversy

Earlier, verification badges were being accidentally deleted (and reinstated)

Twitter claims that the verification badge shows that the account is "authentic, notable, and active" but it appears to have become an endorsement of sorts for Twitterati. Many seemingly noteworthy accounts had their verification applications rejected, courting controversy since fake accounts are getting verified. Not to mention, recently, Twitter accidentally removed (and reinstated) the blue tick for important accounts, including Indian Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.