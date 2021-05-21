You can get a blue tick on Twitter: Here's how

Twitter officially restarts account verification process after three years

Almost three-and-a-half years after pausing the application process for Twitter account verification, the microblogging platform said on Thursday that it will begin rolling out the review and application process for everyone once again. The company has also been planning to introduce a way to denote automated accounts in the next few months, followed by 'memorialized accounts' of users who have passed away.

Blue tick denotes authenticity of a Twitter account

An account verified by Twitter gets the "blue tick" badge, which essentially signifies its authenticity. Twitter has already started implementing the new policy by automatically removing the blue tick badge from accounts that are incomplete or inactive and no longer meet the updated verification criteria. Twitter said that the roll-out will "give more transparency, credibility, and clarity to verification on Twitter."

Twitter plans to introduce more categories later this year

According to Twitter application guidelines, there are six categories that qualify for Twitter verification as of now. These include government; companies, brands and organizations; news organizations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organizers, and other influential individuals. The company plans to expand and introduce more categories like scientists, academicians and religious leaders, later this year.

User should have a record of adherence to Twitter rules

The user must establish their authenticity with a photo of an official government-issued ID. The account should be complete with profile name, profile picture, and either a confirmed email address or phone number. The account must have a "record of adherence" to Twitter rules and should be active for the last six months. Further, each of the categories has its own set of rules.

Blue tick will automatically appear if application gets approved

Over the next few weeks, all Twitter users will begin to see the new verification application directly in the Settings tab. After submitting their application, users can expect an email from Twitter in the next one to four weeks. In case the application is approved, the blue badge will automatically appear on the user's profile.

Currently, there are only around 3,60,000 verified Twitter users

Twitter had officially paused the program in 2017 "after hearing feedback that it felt arbitrary and confusing to many people." Back in November last year, the company announced that it would be relaunching the account verification process in 2021. It also asked users to share feedback on the draft of its new policy. Presently, only around 3,60,000 Twitter users hold the blue tick badge.

Twitter blue tick was first introduced in 2009

At the time of its introduction in 2009, the blue tick badge was only provided to politicians, celebrities, and public figures to authenticate accounts and eliminate impersonators. Eventually, the verification process was rolled out to journalists and other authentic users who had a valid reason to apply for the badge. However, Twitter had long continued to draw flak over its public policy.