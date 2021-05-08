Elon Musk's 'SNL' promo is as 'wild' as he is!

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 01:02 am

By now we know that Elon Musk will be debuting on Saturday Night Live on May 8.

He will be hosting the episode, along with Miley Cyrus.

The promo of the same dropped recently, where we hear the SpaceX founder joking, saying, "I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do."

"Same here. Rules, no thanks," the crooner quips.

Promo

Cyrus and Musk engage in a great banter

The unlikely (?) duo was part of a hilarious promo, where Cyrus asks the Tesla founder, "What's new with you?"

"I just did a successful rocket launch this week," he laughs, while SNL cast member Cecily Strong adds, "Wow, I did my laundry."

Cyrus will be making her sixth SNL appearance as a musical guest, and fans are eagerly waiting for her performance.

Twitter Post

Here's the promo for Musk's first appearance on 'SNL'

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

Details

Did you know: Cyrus made her 'SNL' debut 10-years ago!

Cyrus made her last appearance on SNL last April, as a surprise musical guest and performed Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here.

She made her SNL debut in 2011 with The Strokes. In 2013 and 2015, she was both the host and musical performer.

Cyrus recently dropped her remix of The Kid LAROI's Without You, and she will be performing it on SNL today.

Reaction

'SNL' cast won't be forced to appear alongside Musk

It's said that SNL cast members, Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant, voiced their displeasure over Musk's booking.

Yang, a staff writer at SNL, posted a frowning emoji on his Instagram story while responding to Musk's announcement, "What the f**k does this even mean."

SNL boss Lorne Michaels said members who are not comfortable working with Musk won't be forced to appear on the show.

Twitter Post

The members of the sketch show unhappy with Musk's debut

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

Information

Musk has his hands full, on social media and otherwise

Musk will make his SNL debut just a week after his SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour successfully docked with the International Space Station.

He also celebrated his son X Æ A-Xii's first birthday on May 4 with his girlfriend Grimes.

The outspoken entrepreneur courted a lot of controversies related to COVID-19 in the past.

He also called the coronavirus lockdown measures "fascist."