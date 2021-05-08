Elon Musk's 'SNL' promo is as 'wild' as he is!
By now we know that Elon Musk will be debuting on Saturday Night Live on May 8.
He will be hosting the episode, along with Miley Cyrus.
The promo of the same dropped recently, where we hear the SpaceX founder joking, saying, "I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do."
"Same here. Rules, no thanks," the crooner quips.
- Cyrus and Musk engage in a great banter
- Here's the promo for Musk's first appearance on 'SNL'
- Did you know: Cyrus made her 'SNL' debut 10-years ago!
- 'SNL' cast won't be forced to appear alongside Musk
- The members of the sketch show unhappy with Musk's debut
- Musk has his hands full, on social media and otherwise
Cyrus and Musk engage in a great banter
The unlikely (?) duo was part of a hilarious promo, where Cyrus asks the Tesla founder, "What's new with you?"
"I just did a successful rocket launch this week," he laughs, while SNL cast member Cecily Strong adds, "Wow, I did my laundry."
Cyrus will be making her sixth SNL appearance as a musical guest, and fans are eagerly waiting for her performance.
Here's the promo for Musk's first appearance on 'SNL'
ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021
THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ
Did you know: Cyrus made her 'SNL' debut 10-years ago!
Cyrus made her last appearance on SNL last April, as a surprise musical guest and performed Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here.
She made her SNL debut in 2011 with The Strokes. In 2013 and 2015, she was both the host and musical performer.
Cyrus recently dropped her remix of The Kid LAROI's Without You, and she will be performing it on SNL today.
'SNL' cast won't be forced to appear alongside Musk
It's said that SNL cast members, Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant, voiced their displeasure over Musk's booking.
Yang, a staff writer at SNL, posted a frowning emoji on his Instagram story while responding to Musk's announcement, "What the f**k does this even mean."
SNL boss Lorne Michaels said members who are not comfortable working with Musk won't be forced to appear on the show.
The members of the sketch show unhappy with Musk's debut
dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR— megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021
Musk has his hands full, on social media and otherwise
Musk will make his SNL debut just a week after his SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour successfully docked with the International Space Station.
He also celebrated his son X Æ A-Xii's first birthday on May 4 with his girlfriend Grimes.
The outspoken entrepreneur courted a lot of controversies related to COVID-19 in the past.
He also called the coronavirus lockdown measures "fascist."