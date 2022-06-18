TECNO POVA 3 to arrive in India on June 20
Chinese phone maker TECNO has announced that its POVA 3 smartphone will be launched in India on June 20. To recall, it broke cover in the Philippines last month. As for the highlights, the device flaunts a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP main rear camera, and a humongous 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It also gets a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.
- TECNO is aggressively expanding in the Indian market and the POVA 3 smartphone seems like a perfect device for it.
- It offers good looks, exciting features, and a long-lasting battery. However, the two-year-old MediaTek processor may turn off customers.
- The handset is likely to be priced competitively here and will take on affordable offerings from Samsung, Motorola, and OPPO.
The TECNO POVA 3 has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there is a vertically-positioned triple camera setup. The device flaunts a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be up for grabs in Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and Eco Black color options.
TECNO POVA 3 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
TECNO POVA 3 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS and houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging and 10W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
TECNO will reveal the pricing and availability details of the POVA 3 smartphone in India at the time of its launch. However, the device is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 11,000.