Technology

TECNO POVA 3 to arrive in India on June 20

TECNO POVA 3 to arrive in India on June 20

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 18, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

TECNO POVA 3 debuted in the Philippines this May (Photo credit: TECNO)

Chinese phone maker TECNO has announced that its POVA 3 smartphone will be launched in India on June 20. To recall, it broke cover in the Philippines last month. As for the highlights, the device flaunts a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP main rear camera, and a humongous 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It also gets a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is aggressively expanding in the Indian market and the POVA 3 smartphone seems like a perfect device for it.

It offers good looks, exciting features, and a long-lasting battery. However, the two-year-old MediaTek processor may turn off customers.

The handset is likely to be priced competitively here and will take on affordable offerings from Samsung, Motorola, and OPPO.

Design and display The device is offered in 3 colors

The TECNO POVA 3 has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there is a vertically-positioned triple camera setup. The device flaunts a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be up for grabs in Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and Eco Black color options.

Information It packs an 8MP selfie snapper

TECNO POVA 3 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals It gets up to 128GB of storage

TECNO POVA 3 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS and houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging and 10W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 3: Pricing and availability

TECNO will reveal the pricing and availability details of the POVA 3 smartphone in India at the time of its launch. However, the device is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 11,000.

Poll Which newly unveiled handset caught your eye?