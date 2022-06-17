Technology

POCO C40 debuts with dual rear cameras: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 17, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

The POCO C40 bears an IP52-rated protection (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO's latest budget smartphone, the C40, has gone official in the global markets. As for the key highlights, the handset runs on a new JR510 chipset developed by JLQ Technology, paired with up to 4GB RAM. It has dual cameras on the back, a 6,000mAh battery, and comes in Power Black, Coral Green, and POCO Yellow shades.

Xiaomi-backed POCO is thriving in the mid-range segment, but the company is also consolidating its position in the entry-level smartphone market.

The newly unveiled POCO C40 seems to be inspired by the Redmi 10, which was introduced in India back in March.

The device will take on budget smartphones from established rivals such as Infinix, TECNO, and Samsung.

Design and display The display offers Corning Gorilla Glass protection

The POCO C40 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic frame. There is a physical fingerprint reader on the rear, within the full-width camera bump. It is offered in Power Black, Coral Green, and POCO Yellow shades. The handset bears a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 9.18mm thick and weighs 204g.

Information It has a 13MP primary camera

The POCO C40 houses dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The device is powered by a JLQ-branded chipset

The POCO C40 is powered by JLQ JR510 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11-based MIUI 13. It draws power from a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO C40: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the POCO C40 will be disclosed when it will become available for purchase. According to the reports, the 4GB/64GB model of the device is expected to retail at $150 (nearly Rs. 11,700).