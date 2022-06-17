POCO C40 debuts with dual rear cameras: Check features, price
POCO's latest budget smartphone, the C40, has gone official in the global markets. As for the key highlights, the handset runs on a new JR510 chipset developed by JLQ Technology, paired with up to 4GB RAM. It has dual cameras on the back, a 6,000mAh battery, and comes in Power Black, Coral Green, and POCO Yellow shades.
- Xiaomi-backed POCO is thriving in the mid-range segment, but the company is also consolidating its position in the entry-level smartphone market.
- The newly unveiled POCO C40 seems to be inspired by the Redmi 10, which was introduced in India back in March.
- The device will take on budget smartphones from established rivals such as Infinix, TECNO, and Samsung.
The POCO C40 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic frame. There is a physical fingerprint reader on the rear, within the full-width camera bump. It is offered in Power Black, Coral Green, and POCO Yellow shades. The handset bears a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 9.18mm thick and weighs 204g.
The POCO C40 houses dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The POCO C40 is powered by JLQ JR510 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11-based MIUI 13. It draws power from a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing of the POCO C40 will be disclosed when it will become available for purchase. According to the reports, the 4GB/64GB model of the device is expected to retail at $150 (nearly Rs. 11,700).