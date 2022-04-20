Technology

Latest smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 25,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 20, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Looking for a handset under the Rs. 25,000? Well, the market is flooded with a wide range of smartphones, and finding the perfect device often becomes challenging. Here, we have selected some of the latest launches of the year that promise good performance, a modern design, and an attractive set of specifications. Take a look at our picks.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Price begins at Rs. 17,999

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available on Samsung India's official website and on Amazon. It bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on an octa-core Exynos SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

Information It packs a 50MP main lens

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is equipped with quad rear cameras, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well depth snapper. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera.

Phone #2 POCO X4 Pro 5G: Price starts at Rs. 18,999

POCO X4 Pro 5G can be purchased from Flipkart. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a punch-hole cut-out on the top center and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the handset with up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

Information It has a 64MP primary sensor

The POCO X4 Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera arrangement consisting of a 64MP (f/1.9) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The handset sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies.

Phone #3 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Price starts at Rs. 20,999

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available via Mi.com and Amazon. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a centrally-aligned punch-hole and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Information The handset offers a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Phone #4 OPPO F21 Pro: Price begins at Rs. 22,999

OPPO F21 Pro can be purchased from the company's website and Amazon. It is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has a left-aligned punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. A Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the device, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Information The phone boasts a 32MP front-facing camera

The OPPO F21 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.