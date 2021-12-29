Technology Samsung Galaxy M33 could be fueled by Exynos 1200 chipset

Published on Dec 29, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G appears on Geekbench

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy M33 5G model which is likely to go official in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will feature an Exynos 1200 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and will run on Android 12 OS.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will succeed the mid-range Galaxy M32 5G that had debuted in India in August this year. Although there haven't been many leaks about the phone, the Geekbench listing gives us a better idea of its hardware. The device is expected to pack similar hardware as the Galaxy A53 5G, which was also recently spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 chipset.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It performs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result and the faster a processor performs the actions, the higher is its score. The Galaxy M33 5G, with model number SM-M336BU, has achieved a single-core score of 726 and a multi-core score of 1,830.

Display The device might have a Super AMOLED display

The Galaxy M33 5G is rumored to come with a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might have a quad camera setup. The device is said to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information It will likely feature a quad rear camera module

The Galaxy M33 5G will reportedly pack a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will likely sport a 13MP snapper.

Internals It is tipped to house a 6,000mAh battery

The Galaxy M33 5G is rumored to draw power from an Exynos 1200 5G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 12 OS and will house a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M33 5G at the time of its launch sometime in early 2022. Based on the rumored specifications, the phone will likely cost around Rs. 21,000.