Technology Infinix NOTE 11, 11S to debut in India next week

Infinix NOTE 11, 11S to debut in India next week

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 11:10 am

Infinix NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S India launch set for December 13

Infinix will launch its NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S smartphones in India on December 13, the company has informed Gadgets 360. To recall, they went official in the global market in October and November, respectively. Their highlights include a Full-HD+ display, Android 11 support, a MediaTek Helio G-series processor, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The upcoming smartphones will be the new additions to the tech giant's portfolio of NOTE-series handsets in India. Their color variants that will be available in India have also been confirmed. The NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S will be launched in the range of affordable handsets while the latter will come as the company's latest gaming device.

Design and display The phones are available in three colors each

Infinix NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S feature a plastic built, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a rectangular camera unit. The former bears a U-shaped notch and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display while the latter sports a punch-hole cut-out and a 120Hz, 6.95-inch IPS LCD display. The duo provides a Full-HD+ resolution and is offered in three color variants.

Information They get a 16MP front camera

Infinix NOTE 11 has a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and an AI camera. NOTE 11S gets a similar arrangement, except a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor instead of the AI shooter. Up front, the duo houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals They support 33W fast-charging

Infinix NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S draw power from MediaTek Helio G88 and G96 chipsets, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based XOS 10.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much do they cost?

The India pricing details of Infinix NOTE 11 and 11S will be announced at the time of launch on December 13. In Thailand, the latter starts at THB 6,999 (around Rs. 15,660).