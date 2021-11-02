Infinix NOTE 11 series and INBook X1's India launch confirmed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 12:15 am

Infinix NOTE 11 series and INBook X1 laptop's India launch confirmed

Infinix will launch its latest NOTE 11 series of smartphones in India by December along with its INBook X1 laptop. The smartphone range has already been unveiled in the global markets. Although the company is yet to reveal the standard model's full specifications, it is said to come with a Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The NOTE 11 Pro bears a 120Hz LCD display

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro has a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset features a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in Mithril Gray, Haze Green, and Mist Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom support, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based XOS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Infinix NOTE 11 series: Pricing and availability

The Infinix NOTE 11 series is said to be priced between Rs. 10,000-15,000 in India. For reference, the NOTE 11 Pro costs $249 (around Rs. 18,600) in the US. The company is also likely to offer the NOTE 11 "Free Fire" limited edition models.

Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 will be available in India via Flipkart

Infinix will also launch the INBook X1 in India in three color options with up to Intel Core i7 processors and a Type-C fast charger. For the unversed, the laptop was announced in the Philippines this month at PHP 24,990 (roughly Rs. 37,000). It has a metal body, stereo speakers, a 14.0-inch Full-HD IPS screen, and a 55Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.