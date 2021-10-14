Infinix NOTE 11 series, with 33W fast-charging support, launched

Infinix has launched its latest NOTE 11 series of smartphones in the global markets. The line-up includes the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11 Pro models. The Pro variant comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, extended RAM feature, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The NOTE 11 Pro has a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Misty Blue color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom support, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots XOS 10 based on Android 11

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based XOS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vanilla model

Everything we know about the Infinix NOTE 11

Meanwhile, Infinix is yet to reveal the full specifications of the vanilla NOTE 11 model. However, the handset may sport dual rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP telephoto lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and boots XOS 10 based on Android 11. The device also offers a side-mounted fingerprint reader, extended RAM, and dual speakers.

Information

Infinix NOTE 11 series: Pricing and availability

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is priced at $249 (around Rs. 18,760) for the 8GB/128GB model in the US. The pricing details of the NOTE 11 handset are yet to be announced. It will be available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colors.