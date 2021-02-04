-
Infinix SMART 5 to debut in India on February 11
Infinix is all set to launch its latest budget-range smartphone, the SMART 5, in India on February 11. It will reportedly arrive as a rebranded version of Hot 10 Play that was announced in Philippines last month.
As for the key details, the India-specific SMART 5 will come with a dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Design and display
Infinix SMART 5: At a glance
The Infinix SMART 5 will feature a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will sport a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset will bear a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.
It is likely to come in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7-degree Purple colors.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Infinix SMART 5 will house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main camera and a depth sensor. On the front, it will sport an 8MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Infinix SMART 5 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
It is likely to boot Android 10 (Go Edition) and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Pricing and availability
The Infinix SMART 5 will be launched in India on February 11. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The official pricing details are yet to be announced but considering its specifications, the handset should sport a price-tag of around Rs. 6,500.