Last updated on Feb 04, 2021, 12:35 am

Infinix is all set to launch its latest budget-range smartphone, the SMART 5, in India on February 11. It will reportedly arrive as a rebranded version of Hot 10 Play that was announced in Philippines last month. As for the key details, the India-specific SMART 5 will come with a dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Infinix SMART 5: At a glance

The Infinix SMART 5 will feature a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will sport a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is likely to come in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7-degree Purple colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix SMART 5 will house a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main camera and a depth sensor. On the front, it will sport an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix SMART 5 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It is likely to boot Android 10 (Go Edition) and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability