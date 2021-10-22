Redmi Note 11 series tipped to start at CNY 1,199

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 11:40 am

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+'s specifications leaked

Redmi will launch its latest Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ smartphones in China on October 28. Now, a Chinese tipster has leaked the specifications and pricing details of the handsets. The lineup will start at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,000) and the phones will come with a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity processors, and up to 120W fast-charging support. Here's more.

Design and display

The phones will feature JBL-tuned speakers

The Redmi Note 11 series will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an aluminium alloy frame, JBL-tuned speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Note 11 will bear a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen, whereas the Note 11 Pro and Pro+ will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. All the models will offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pro models will boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 is said to sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will be equipped with a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the trio will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ will draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 810, MediaTek Dimensity 920, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processors, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W, 67W, and 120W fast-charging support, respectively. The trio should run on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 11 series: Pricing details

The Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (Rs. 14,000) for 4GB/128GB model and CNY 1,799 (Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB/256GB version. The 11 Pro will cost CNY 1,599 (Rs. 18,700) for 6GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,999 (Rs. 23,370) for the 8GB/256GB model. The 11 Pro+ will cost CNY 2,199 (Rs. 25,700) and CNY 2,499 (Rs. 29,200) for the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively.