Redmi Note 11 Misty Forest color variant teased; design revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 04:44 pm

Redmi Note 11 series will debut on October 28

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the Note 11 series of smartphones in China on October 28. Now, the company has shared posters of the vanilla Redmi Note 11 in Misty Forest color option, revealing its design and features. It will have an 8.34mm thick body, flat edges, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and JBL-tuned speakers. Here's our roundup.

The Note 11 will have a 120Hz LCD display

The Redmi Note 11 is said to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, flat edges, JBL-tuned speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP main sensor. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear at the moment. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 13MP front-facing snapper.

It will draw power from a Dimensity 810 chipset

The Redmi Note 11 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will likely boot Android 12 with MIUI 13 custom skin on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 11: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11 will be announced at the time of launch, which will take place in China on October 28. However, the handset is tipped to start at CNY 1,100 (around Rs. 13,000).