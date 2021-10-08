Redmi Note 11 series tipped to support 120W fast-charging

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Max may offer 120W fast-charging support

Xiaomi is likely to launch its Redmi Note 11 line-up sometime around March next year. It will arrive as a successor to the Redmi Note 10 series. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the top-end Note 11 series handsets, presumably the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Max, will offer 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

Redmi Note 11 Pro Max might have a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Max is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there might be a quad camera unit. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 108MP main camera is expected

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Max will likely sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Max might draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It should run on Android 12 OS with MIUI on top and pack a 5,200mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 11 Pro Max: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Redmi Note 11 series. However, considering the speculated features and specifications of the Note 11 Pro Max, it might start at around Rs. 25,000 in India.