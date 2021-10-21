Nokia C30 launched in India at Rs. 11,000

Nokia C30 is available with special JioExclusive program discount

HMD Global has launched a new entry-level C-series smartphone, the Nokia C30, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10,999 and is already up for grabs via Nokia India's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ LCD display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Nokia C30 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a circular camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in White and Green color options.

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Nokia C30 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP front-facing camera.

It boots Android 11 operating system

The Nokia C30 is powered by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Nokia C30: Pricing and availability

The Nokia C30 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB version. As part of the JioExclusive program, customers can avail 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,000) and additional benefits worth Rs. 4,000.