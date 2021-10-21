Redmi's latest Smart TV features a 120Hz 4K display

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 launched in China

Redmi has launched its latest television, the Smart TV X 2022, in China. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). The TV comes with a 120Hz 4K display, a MediaTek MTK 9650 processor, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and four microphones with far-field voice support. Here's our roundup.

The TV provides Dolby Vision and MEMC support

The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 features an all-metal design with a full-array backlit screen and ultra-slim bezels. The TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 94% P3 color gamut, and 10-bit color depth. It also supports Dolby Vision, FreeSync, and MEMC for improving picture quality and reducing smears.

It has a total of three HDMI ports

The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 packs four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound support. For connectivity, the television has an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 (eARC) ports, an AV port, RJ-45 and S/PDIF ports, and two USB slots.

It delivers up to 1T of AI computing power

The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 is powered by a 22nm MediaTek MTK 9650 processor, combined with a Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The television is touted to deliver AI computing power for up to 1T with support for AI-PQ (picture quality), AI-PQ intelligent audio, as well as picture adjustment.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 costs CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,000) for the 55-inch model and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 65-inch version. It is up for pre-orders in China via Xiaomi Mall, JD.com, and Xiaomi Youpin.