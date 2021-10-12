Infinix INBook X1 laptop, with 10th-generation Intel Core processor, launched

Infinix launches INBook X1 laptop in the Philippines

Infinix has launched a new laptop, the Infinix INBook X1, in the Philippines. It joins the INBook X1 Pro model which is already available in the international markets. Priced at PHP 24,990 (roughly Rs. 37,000), the laptop comes in two color options and sports a 14.0-inch display, a 10th-generation Intel Core processor, and a 55Wh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The INBook X1 has a Full-HD IPS display

The Infinix INBook X1 features a sleek design with a combination of matte and brushed metal finish on the cover, a fingerprint sensor, a 720p webcam, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch IPS display with a Full-HD resolution, 300-nits of brightness, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is offered in Nobel Red and Starfall Gray color options.

Information

The laptop comes with stereo speakers and two microphones

The Infinix INBook X1 is equipped with two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI slot, a micro-SD card reader, and a 2-in-1 microphone and headphone combo jack. It also has 2W stereo speakers as well as two microphones.

Internals

It offers 65W fast-charging support

The Infinix INBook X1 draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, combined with integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, the laptop packs a 55Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It runs on Windows 10 Home and can be upgraded to Windows 11 OS.

Information

Infinix INBook X1: Pricing and availability

Infinix INBook X1 is priced at PHP 24,990 (around Rs. 37,000) in the Philippines. It is up for grabs via the Shopee store at an introductory cost of PHP 22,990 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Details regarding its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.