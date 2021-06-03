Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Go 5G, with Snapdragon processors, launched

As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly laptops, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book Go notebook in the US market. It is offered in both 4G and 5G variants. The device starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500) and comes with a Snapdragon Compute Platform, a 14-inch Full-HD display, up to 18-hours of battery life, and Dolby Atmos audio. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Go 5G feature a premium and slim body with thick top and bottom bezels, a 180-degree hinge, a silver finish, and a touchpad. They bear a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Dimensions-wise, the laptops measure 323.9x224.8x14.9mm and tip the scales at 1.38kg.

Internals

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Go 5G draw power from Snapdragon 7c Generation-2 and Snapdragon 8cx Generation-2 chipsets, respectively, coupled with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They boot Windows 10 Home/Pro. The vanilla model houses a 42.3Wh battery with 25W fast-charging support and boasts of up to 18-hours of screen time.

Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Go 5G are equipped with a range of I/O ports, including two Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G/LTE (optional). The machines also pack a 720p HD web camera and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Go 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go carries a starting price-tag of $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the base-end Wi-Fi-only variant and will be up for grabs starting June 10. The 5G model will go on sale this fall.