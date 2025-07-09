Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for 'Gunmaaster G9'
What's the story
The cameras are set to roll on Gunmaaster G9, a high-octane family action drama that marks the reunion of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team—actor Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya—after nearly two decades. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under Soham Rockstar Entertainment. It also stars Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.
Film details
'Full-circle moment in my career...': Datt on reuniting with Hashmi
Gunmaaster G9 will showcase Hashmi in an action-packed role, with "stylized visuals and emotionally charged storytelling." Datt, known for Table No. 21 and the Commando franchise, sees this project as a "full-circle moment" in his career. He expressed gratitude to Mukut for reuniting the team after years. The film's principal photography is set to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon, followed by schedules in Uttarakhand. It will release in 2026.
Producer's perspective
Have strong vision for the story...: Mukut on film
Mukut, known for his commitment to genre-forward cinema, described Gunmaaster G9 as "slick," "emotional," and with "mass appeal." He emphasized his support for directors like Datt who "have a strong vision" and "a fresh take on mainstream cinema." With Hashmi, D'Souza, and Khurana onboard, he believes they have the perfect cast to bring this powerful story to life.
Twitter Post
'Gunmaaster G9' is getting ready for mayhem'
Doodh to baroodh, Sabzi to Gundas, bullets to beats, Gunmaaster G9 is getting ready for mayhem, and the team is locked, loaded and lethal!— Soham Rockstar Entertainment (@SohamRockstrEnt) July 9, 2025
In cinemas 2026!#GunmassterG9 #G9 pic.twitter.com/4DdGY7lRPZ