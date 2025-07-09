Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for 'Gunmaaster G9'

Film details

'Full-circle moment in my career...': Datt on reuniting with Hashmi

Gunmaaster G9 will showcase Hashmi in an action-packed role, with "stylized visuals and emotionally charged storytelling." Datt, known for Table No. 21 and the Commando franchise, sees this project as a "full-circle moment" in his career. He expressed gratitude to Mukut for reuniting the team after years. The film's principal photography is set to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon, followed by schedules in Uttarakhand. It will release in 2026.