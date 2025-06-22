Maharashtra local polls: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters
What's the story
As Maharashtra gears up for local body elections, the political landscape is heating up. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is leading a campaign against Hindi imposition, with party workers protesting at schools and burning Hindi textbooks. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)—a faction that split from Shiv Sena—has also opposed Hindi imposition.
Political messaging
MNS demands 2-language policy
Posters by both parties have appeared near Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, sending a political message. The MNS poster reads, "What is the government doing? Instead of imposing Marathi on outsiders in the state, Hindi is being imposed on Marathi people in the state." This reflects MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand for a two-language policy instead of a three-language one.
Alliance speculation
Posters hint at possible alliance
On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT) poster reads, "Soon, political equations in Maharashtra will change. Maharashtra will experience a big political change. Thackeray government will be back soon." This hints at a possible alliance with MNS and a shift in Maharashtra's political landscape. Uddhav Thackeray has also hinted at this possibility during his speeches and meetings with party representatives.
Public focus
Uddhav Thackeray's talks of alliances
At the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his commitment to do what's in the mind of Maharashtra's people. He has also held meetings with public representatives and office-bearers to discuss possible alliances and strategies for upcoming elections. The posters by both parties are seen as setting a new political trend in Maharashtra ahead of local body elections.