Maharashtra local polls: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters

As Maharashtra gears up for local body elections, the political landscape is heating up. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is leading a campaign against Hindi imposition, with party workers protesting at schools and burning Hindi textbooks. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) —a faction that split from Shiv Sena—has also opposed Hindi imposition.

Political messaging MNS demands 2-language policy Posters by both parties have appeared near Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, sending a political message. The MNS poster reads, "What is the government doing? Instead of imposing Marathi on outsiders in the state, Hindi is being imposed on Marathi people in the state." This reflects MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand for a two-language policy instead of a three-language one.

Alliance speculation Posters hint at possible alliance On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT) poster reads, "Soon, political equations in Maharashtra will change. Maharashtra will experience a big political change. Thackeray government will be back soon." This hints at a possible alliance with MNS and a shift in Maharashtra's political landscape. Uddhav Thackeray has also hinted at this possibility during his speeches and meetings with party representatives.