Page Loader
Home / News / Politics News / Maharashtra local polls: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters
Summarize
Maharashtra local polls: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters
Maharashtra is gearing up for local body elections

Maharashtra local polls: MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters

By Snehil Singh
Jun 22, 2025
03:14 pm
What's the story

As Maharashtra gears up for local body elections, the political landscape is heating up. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is leading a campaign against Hindi imposition, with party workers protesting at schools and burning Hindi textbooks. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)—a faction that split from Shiv Sena—has also opposed Hindi imposition.

Political messaging

MNS demands 2-language policy

Posters by both parties have appeared near Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, sending a political message. The MNS poster reads, "What is the government doing? Instead of imposing Marathi on outsiders in the state, Hindi is being imposed on Marathi people in the state." This reflects MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand for a two-language policy instead of a three-language one.

Alliance speculation

Posters hint at possible alliance

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT) poster reads, "Soon, political equations in Maharashtra will change. Maharashtra will experience a big political change. Thackeray government will be back soon." This hints at a possible alliance with MNS and a shift in Maharashtra's political landscape. Uddhav Thackeray has also hinted at this possibility during his speeches and meetings with party representatives.

Public focus

Uddhav Thackeray's talks of alliances

At the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his commitment to do what's in the mind of Maharashtra's people. He has also held meetings with public representatives and office-bearers to discuss possible alliances and strategies for upcoming elections. The posters by both parties are seen as setting a new political trend in Maharashtra ahead of local body elections.