When will Bhansali release Ranbir-Alia's 'Love & War' first look?
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming romantic film, Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is currently in production. However, the director has reportedly decided to unveil the film's first visual asset on September 28, Kapoor's birthday. A source told Mid-Day that this would be either Kapoor's first-look poster or a teaser featuring all three actors.
Teaser details
Bhansali wants to evoke curiosity with teaser
The source further revealed that Bhansali is currently working with the lead actors to finalize dates for the teaser shoot. They said, "This will be the first visual from the film, and Sanjay wants it to evoke curiosity among fans regarding the ambitious romantic drama, which shows Ranbir in an intense role with shades of gray." The film is currently being shot in Mumbai.
Casting speculation
Here's what we know about Priyanka's rumored involvement
There were rumors that Priyanka Chopra Jonas might reunite with Bhansali for this, given their successful collaborations on Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, a source has dismissed these speculations, saying, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas just happened to post a throwback video of her song Ram Chahe Leela." "While Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali share a great fondness and mutual respect for each other's work, there is absolutely no truth to the speculation of them collaborating at this point in time."
Release date
Release date, cast of 'Love & War'
Despite several reports suggesting a delay, the film is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2026. It will be Bhansali's first collaboration with Kaushal, but not with Bhatt, as they have previously worked together on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhanshali famously launched Kapoor in Bollywood with Saawariya. The film is said to explore a passionate love triangle against the backdrop of war.