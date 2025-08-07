When will Bhansali release Ranbir-Alia's 'Love & War' first look?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's upcoming romantic film, Love & War , featuring Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal , is currently in production. However, the director has reportedly decided to unveil the film's first visual asset on September 28, Kapoor's birthday. A source told Mid-Day that this would be either Kapoor's first-look poster or a teaser featuring all three actors.

Teaser details Bhansali wants to evoke curiosity with teaser The source further revealed that Bhansali is currently working with the lead actors to finalize dates for the teaser shoot. They said, "This will be the first visual from the film, and Sanjay wants it to evoke curiosity among fans regarding the ambitious romantic drama, which shows Ranbir in an intense role with shades of gray." The film is currently being shot in Mumbai.

Casting speculation Here's what we know about Priyanka's rumored involvement There were rumors that Priyanka Chopra Jonas might reunite with Bhansali for this, given their successful collaborations on Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, a source has dismissed these speculations, saying, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas just happened to post a throwback video of her song Ram Chahe Leela." "While Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali share a great fondness and mutual respect for each other's work, there is absolutely no truth to the speculation of them collaborating at this point in time."