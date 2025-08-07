Who's Baaz Sran? Fugitive singer who dodged NCB for 9yrs

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Jagsir Singh, a proclaimed offender since 2016, after he evaded the law for nine years. Singh, who goes by the stage name Baaz Sran, was wanted in a 2015 drug case involving over 36kg of opium. He hails from Malikpura village in Haryana 's Sirsa district.

Evasion tactics Singh became a popular Punjabi singer during his hiding Singh managed to evade arrest for almost a decade by constantly changing his identity and location. During this time, he reinvented himself as a popular singer on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. His songs, often glamorizing crime and jail life, amassed millions of views. He even collaborated with renowned Punjabi female singers such as Deepak Dhillon and Gurlez Akhtar.

Arrest details NCB offered reward for information leading to his arrest The NCB recently stepped up its search for Singh. In May, they published his details in newspapers and announced a ₹50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Based on the inputs received thereafter, he was arrested on Wednesday by the Chandigarh zonal unit of NCB.

Lifestyle Fitness freak; didn't consume drugs, say officials Despite his involvement in a major drug trafficking case, Singh reportedly did not consume drugs himself. An NCB official said, "He's a fitness freak. We arrested him right after he had been out for a run and was exercising." His song Sarkari Kothi (government house) ironically compares jail to an official residence. The lyrics go: "Jattan di sarkari kothi hundi jail kuddey (The government house of Jatt is jail, girl)."