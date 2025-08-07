Rashmika Mandanna announces new movies: 'Thama,' 'The Girlfriend' Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna just shared details about her next two movies.

First up is "Thama," a love story with an ancient vampire twist, where she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The second is "The Girlfriend," which she calls a "very special Telugu drama" directed by Rahul Ravindran.