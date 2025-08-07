Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna announces new movies: 'Thama,' 'The Girlfriend'
Rashmika Mandanna just shared details about her next two movies.
First up is "Thama," a love story with an ancient vampire twist, where she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
The second is "The Girlfriend," which she calls a "very special Telugu drama" directed by Rahul Ravindran.
Cast and crew of the films
"Thama" also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with direction by Aditya Sarpotdar.
Meanwhile, "The Girlfriend" dropped its teaser in December 2024 and promises an engaging romantic vibe.
Rashmika recently appeared in the crime drama "Kuberaa," showing off her versatility across languages.